5 things to know for April 3: Trump, Russia blast, Tornadoes, Oil prices, School safety

In a few hours, the public will learn the names of the four astronauts tapped by NASA to complete a historic journey around the moon next year aboard the Artemis II rocket. The three Americans and one Canadian who are set to be revealed in a ceremony at 11 a.m. ET will be the first crew sent to orbit the moon since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump is expected to voluntarily surrender and appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment after being indicted on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. The indictment — the first of a current or former president in US history — stems from an alleged 2016 hush money payment cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has vowed to fight the charges and even hopes the ordeal will rally his base as he ramps up a 2024 presidential campaign. Meanwhile, the charges have not been revealed and will likely not be public until the indictment is unsealed. Several media outlets, including CNN, have asked a New York judge to unseal the indictment before Tuesday. The news organizations are also asking for permission to broadcast Trump’s expected court appearance, but it remains to be seen if the judge will grant these requests.

2. Russia blast

A female suspect has been detained in connection with an explosion Sunday at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a prominent Russian military blogger and wounded at least 32 others. The blast killed blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, according to Russian state media, in what appeared to be a brazen attack on a prominent pro-Kremlin figure. Tatarsky died when the explosion tore through the cafe that was hosting an event at which he was speaking. Among those wounded, at least 10 are in serious condition, according to state media reports. Meanwhile, officials in Ukraine are reporting ceaseless Russian attacks on the embattled eastern town of Avdiivka, with up to 14 rockets hitting the town daily.

3. Tornadoes

Devastating storms and tornadoes ravaged multiple states across the South and Midwest over the weekend, leaving at least 32 dead. The weather in the region is expected to be relatively calm today, forecasts show, but more storms are on the way this week. Another widespread severe weather outbreak is expected Tuesday afternoon in the Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, including across areas still reeling from recent severe storms, according to the National Weather Service. Central Arkansas, eastern Iowa, and northern Illinois will see a new round of storms Tuesday that threaten to bring more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. A “moderate” risk of severe storms has also been issued across parts of eastern Iowa, northeastern Missouri, and western Illinois.

4. Oil prices

Oil prices surged today after OPEC+ producers said they would cut production in a surprise move. Member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monitor the market and decide collectively to raise or lower oil production in order to maintain stable prices and supply. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced that it would start “a voluntary reduction” of its production of crude oil, alongside other members. The countries slashing production include OPEC+ members Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman. The collective output cut by the countries totals 1.66 million barrels per day, analysts say, which could mean inflation remains higher for longer.

5. School safety

More funerals connected to last week’s shooting at a Christian school in Nashville are set to occur this week as officials continue to debate how best to protect students. In recent years, many schools have seen an increase in active shooter drills, lockdowns, and fortified buildings and doors. Mass shootings have also helped fuel a multibillion-dollar school security industry — ranging from high-tech surveillance systems to weapon scanners and hand-held panic devices that immediately alert law enforcement and initiate lockdowns. Meanwhile, many lawmakers in Washington refuse to call for any federal restrictions on firearms — and are proposing other ideas. On Sunday, Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw called for “a minimum of two armed guards at every school in America from here on out,” as many Democrats continue to urge members on Capitol Hill to push forward action on gun control.

LSU beats Iowa to win its first NCAA women’s basketball championship

The LSU Tigers are in celebration mode after their powerhouse women’s team brought home its first national championship title on Sunday.

CMT Awards 2023: See who won

The CMT (Country Music Television) Music Awards brought the genre’s biggest stars to Texas for an epic show — with cowboy hats galore. See the full list of winners here.

Laughter is therapy for the mind and body

Remember to smile today! Giggling and having a positive mood is a great way to enhance your physical and mental well-being, researchers say.

Sarah Polley told to return Oscar statue in epic April Fools’ Day prank

Speaking of laughing, this filmmaker’s 11-year-old child pulled off a prank as good as Oscar gold.

Pope jokes he’s ‘still alive’ as he leaves hospital

After being hospitalized for a respiratory infection last week, the 86-year-old Pontiff was in good spirits as he left the hospital Saturday.

That’s at least how many cars of a freight train derailed in western Montana on Sunday. Some of the cars plunged into a nearby river, sparking questions and concerns about what the train was hauling. In response, authorities said no one was injured in the incident and there did not appear to be any hazardous materials onboard.

“We have gained support, we have gained more seats. That’s an excellent achievement, even if we did not finish first today.”

— Finland’s left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin, conceding defeat Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election. Marin, 37, the world’s youngest prime minister when she took office in 2019, was narrowly defeated by the opposition right-wing National Coalition Party. While Marin remains popular among Finns, her era as prime minister will come to a close following criticism for her “boisterous” partying and her government’s public spending.

Check your local forecast here>>>

Sailing around the world without a GPS

These explorers have ditched all tech and are navigating oceans using only wayfinding techniques. (Click here to view)

