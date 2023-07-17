MAP: Track the air quality across the US

By Byron Manley, Curt Merrill, Renée Rigdon and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — While the air quality has generally improved across the US, more than 800 active fires continue to burn in Canada, and more than half of them are “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Millions of people from the Midwest to the East Coast have been under air quality alerts in recent weeks as wildfire smoke originating from Canada wafted over major US cities.

Nearly 25 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far in 2023 — almost four times as much as an average full year.

Use this tool to see how air quality where you live might be affected. The map will be updated every 30 minutes with new data.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.