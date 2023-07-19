Wesleyan University joins other schools in nixing legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling

By Laura Dolan and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Wesleyan University will stop giving preferential treatment to applicants who are the children of alumni – joining a growing list of schools to end legacy admissions after the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action.

“We will still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no ‘bump’ in the selection process,” Wesleyan University President Michael Roth said in a statement Wednesday.

Family members of alumni will be admitted based on their own merits, he said.

Roth said legacy status has only played a “negligible role” in the admissions process for years. “Nevertheless, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision regarding affirmative action, we believe it important to formally end admission preference for ‘legacy applicants,’” he said.

Last month, the Supreme Court said colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission. But US military academies may continue taking race into consideration as a factor in admissions.

Wesleyan, a highly selective liberal arts university in Connecticut, now joins an array of prestigious schools that have ended legacy admissions – including MIT, Amherst and Carnegie Mellon.

Roth defended Wesleyan’s application process, describing it as a “holistic” view of applicants.

“Our admission decision is based upon diverse facets of the individual’s history, talent, potential to contribute to the university and get the most out of a Wesleyan education,” the president said.

Roth listed several ways the university will pursue diversity, including geographical diversity within the US.

The school will also create an annual scholarship program to recruit and support a group of undergraduates from Africa, redouble efforts to recruit veterans, enhance community college recruiting, and increase financial aid support.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.