At least 3 dead, multiple wounded after mass shooting at California biker bar, police say

By Taylor Romine and Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people have been killed and five others were wounded by gunfire at a biker bar in Orange County, California, police said Wednesday night.

The shooter is dead and an “officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are investigating the matter as possibly originating from a domestic dispute between two parties, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner, a bar and restaurant in the community of Trabuco Canyon, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

