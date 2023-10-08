1 killed, at least 5 wounded in mass shooting at community center party in Pennsylvania, state police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and at least five others were were wounded in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, early Sunday, state police said.

The gunfire broke out around 12:35 a.m. at a community center in White Township, where a private event was being held, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Troopers arrived at the scene to find several people wounded, including a person who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Police did not identify the person who died.

Those wounded were taken to a local hospital and at least two of them are believed to be in serious condition, state police said.

“At this time, the incident is under active investigation and no suspects are in custody,” state police said.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The incident adds one more to the at least 538 mass shootings reported so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the Gun Violence Archive define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

