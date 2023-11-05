Shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded in Tacoma, Washington

By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a business in Tacoma, Washington, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma officers responded around 1:30 a.m. local time to a report of multiple shots fired inside a business in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue, the department said in a news release.

The officers found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds, the news release said, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. The three others “suffered serious injuries” and were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

