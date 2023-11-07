An off-duty US Park Police officer unintentionally shot and killed another officer. He didn’t think the gun was loaded, police said

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

(CNN) — An off-duty US Park Police officer fatally shot a fellow officer at a gathering inside a Virginia apartment over the weekend after he “unintentionally” pulled the trigger on a firearm he thought was unloaded, police said.

Alexander Robinson Roy, 25, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond in the shooting death of his 22-year-old colleague, Jesse Brown Hernandez, according to police and court records.

As the US gun violence epidemic continues, accidents accounted for about 1% of all gun-related deaths in 2021, the Pew Research Center reported this year, citing the most recent available data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the Virginia case, four people who knew each other were in the apartment when the shooting happened, police said. Authorities responded early Sunday morning in McLean, about 10 miles outside Washington, DC, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release that day. Three were off-duty officers of the US Park Police, a federal law enforcement agency under the National Park Service.

When authorities arrived, Hernandez was found dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body after Roy tried to “dry fire” or “simulate the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger,” preliminary details from detectives reveal.

“Roy unintentionally shot the firearm he believed to be unloaded, fatally striking Hernandez,” police said. “Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the shooting.”

CNN has reached out to the Fairfax Public Defender’s Office, which court records show is representing Roy.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the weapon used to kill Hernandez was Roy’s Park Police service weapon, what relationship the two shared outside work and how long each had been with the federal agency.

US Park Police deferred all questions to the Fairfax County Police Department, which is investigating.

“Our focus right now is on supporting the family, friends and coworkers of our employees involved in this tragic incident,” US Park Police spokesperson Thomas Twiname told CNN Tuesday in a statement.

Roy is due in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing, court records show.

Hernandez, meanwhile, is being remembered by his former school in Michigan.

“We are saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of our lovely former student, Officer Jesse Brown Hernandez ’15,” St. Germaine Catholic School wrote on Facebook. “We send our thoughts and prayers to Jesse’s family and friends at this difficult time. Jesse was a kind and respectful student and we know the school community will remember him with great warmth and affection.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.