Search for victims in Alaskan landslide enters ‘reactive’ phase

(CNN) — The search for three people missing after a landslide covered an Alaskan highway on Monday is moving “from an active search to a reactive search,” Alaskan authorities said.

Rescuers have so far found the remains of three people who died after the landslide hit the Zimovia Highway, near Wrangell, around 9 p.m. Monday evening. Three homes were destroyed.

“After three separate active search efforts, including aerial searching with drones, helicopters, and planes; ground teams with K9 scent detection dogs and trained professionals; and water-based searching with K9 teams and sonar, search teams have reached all areas accessible without the use of heavy machinery,” the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a Thursday news release.

With the assistance of the state’s transportation department, authorities will start to clear the roadway and looking for the three missing people who may be buried in the slide area, the release said. Authorities may restart the active search if new evidence shows the missing people might be in a specific area, they said.

“While the active search is concluding, it remains a priority of the State of Alaska and your Alaska State Troopers to locate the three missing Alaskans so that we can bring closure to their families and the community,” the release said. “Our deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and loved ones of the three deceased and three missing Alaskans.”

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said a young girl was found dead during initial search and rescue efforts on Monday and the remains of two others were located by a drone operator on Tuesday.

Authorities plan to release the names of those who died and the missing people on Friday, the department said in its Thursday release.

Alaska’s Department of Transportation said the landslide’s path grew to an estimated 450 feet wide and had a significant debris field.

The area where the landslide struck had been particularly wet on Sunday and Monday, with more than 3 inches of rain falling around Wrangell in the prior 24 hours, Andy Park, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Juneau, told CNN.

Park said winds of 61 to 87 mph Monday evening may have been a factor in the landslides as well.

The region of southeast Alaska is already at risk for debris flows, according to Barrett Salisbury, a geologist with the Alaska Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys. Heavy rainfall, rapid snowmelt or saturated soil only increase the risk, he said in a news conference.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration in Wrangell due to the effects of the landslide, his office posted on social media.

