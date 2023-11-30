Oklahoma is set to execute Phillip Hancock for a 2001 double murder. He says it was self-defense

By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — Barring a last-minute intervention by the governor, Oklahoma on Thursday will execute Phillip Hancock for a 2001 double murder, despite the death row inmate’s claims the killings were in self-defense.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board this month voted 3-2 to recommend clemency in the case of Hancock, 59, the board’s executive director told CNN. But the final decision rests with Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is not bound by the board’s recommendation.

The execution is set for 10 a.m. (11 a.m. ET), the Department of Corrections told CNN.

Hancock’s attorneys and his advocates – including two GOP state legislators – have argued he killed Robert Jett and James Lynch in a clear-cut case of self-defense, alleging the two victims were known outlaws who attacked an unarmed Hancock and tried to force him into a cage at Jett’s home in Oklahoma City. In a physical altercation, Hancock managed to get control of Jett’s gun and then fatally shot the two men, according to Hancock’s clemency petition.

“I was absolutely terrified for my life. I’ve never felt so alone,” Hancock told the board at the parole hearing, adding he had “no choice” but to defend himself, according to footage of the hearing provided by Hancock’s attorneys. “I was in a life-or-death situation I did not provoke in any way, whatsoever.”

“I absolutely regret with all of my heart that those men died as a result of the nightmare situation that they themselves created,” he said. “I did what I had to do to save my life.”

Members of both victims’ families testified at the parole hearing, urging the board not to recommend clemency. Jett’s late parents were never the same after his killing, his brother Ryan Jett told the board, adding, “I don’t claim that my brother was an angel by any means, but he did not deserve to be hunted down in the backyard and killed like a dog.”

Despite the board’s recommendation, Lynch’s brother felt confident the execution would proceed as scheduled. “Murder is murder, whether it’s being called manslaughter, accidental death, whatever,” Robert Lynch said, according to CNN affiliate KOCO. “He didn’t accidentally kill my brother or Bob.”

State slows planned spate of executions

Hancock’s execution would be Oklahoma’s fourth in 2023, per a tally by the Death Penalty Information Center. The state originally intended to execute as many as nine death row inmates this year as part of a broader plan to execute 25 inmates over the course of about two years, beginning in August 2022.

That plan has not come to fruition as envisioned, however: In January, incoming GOP Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked the courts to slow the pace of executions, calling the initial schedule “unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel,” given the training they need for it.

Additionally, several inmates had their execution dates rescheduled as a result of ongoing court proceedings, Richard Glossip chief among them. Glossip claims he’s innocent of the killing for which he’s supposed to be executed, and his supporters include a bipartisan group of dozens of Oklahoma state legislators, including GOP Reps. Kevin McDugle and Justin Humphrey.

Both have also backed Hancock’s self-defense claim. And while they say they support the death penalty, they have raised questions about whether it is being administered fairly. Indeed, for the first time in at least two decades, more Americans believe the death penalty is applied unfairly than it is fairly – 50% to 47%, respectively – polling published this month by Gallup showed.

“I am a person who believes in your right to defend yourself,” Humphrey said at a news conference at the state capitol in October to bring attention to Hancock’s case. He described it as one in which an unarmed person was attacked and fighting for his life when the killings occurred.

“From southeastern Oklahoma, we call that self-defense,” Humphrey said, adding it should not have resulted in Hancock being charged with murder. “We let you loose, we don’t even charge you … We as Oklahomans have a right to defend ourselves.”

Hancock’s conviction and death sentence have been upheld on appeal, and representatives for the state attorney general’s office argued against clemency at the parole hearing, KOCO reported. The evidence, they said, disproved Hancock’s self-defense claim.

“His unwillingness to recognize that fact and move towards forgiveness for the two lives he stole away should submit his fate,” Assistant Attorney General Joshua Lockett said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.