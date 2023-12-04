Virginia authorities investigating explosion of Arlington home as police were executing a warrant

By Rob Frehse and Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Emergency responders in Arlington, Virginia, are working to extinguish the remnants of a home that exploded Monday night as police were trying to execute a search warrant, sending the building up in flames with a suspect still inside and prompting the evacuation of several nearby houses, officials said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the explosion, which tore through the home as law enforcement were trying to make contact with the man inside, who they suspect had been firing a flare gun from his home earlier in day, according to Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage.

Officers had responded to reports of shots fired near the home shortly before 5 p.m. and obtained a search warrant for the residence after determining the suspect had been discharging the flare gun, Savage said.

“After we had obtained the search warrant, we were attempting to make contact with the individual, our SWAT team was on scene at that point,” Savage said. “We would determine that the incident would be a barricade because the suspect had not exited the residence,” Savage added.

The home erupted around 8 p.m. after the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home, according to Savage.

The suspect was inside the home when it exploded, and investigators are not aware of anyone else inside, according to Savage. It is unclear whether the suspect is still alive. No officers have been reported injured.

Video taken by a witness shows law enforcement vehicles surrounding a multi-story home when a fiery blast suddenly erupts, sending a plume of flames, embers and smoke into the air as debris rains down into the street. The force of the explosion blows the roof and several walls apart, causing the structure to collapse.

Firefighters were still working to put out the blaze late Monday night, Arlington Fire Department captain Nate Hiner said. The department was waiting for a utility company to arrive and secure the utility before firefighters continued further into the structure, he said.

Several homes have been evacuated, Hiner added, though he did not provide a number.

“As soon as the fire is brought under control and there is not threat or risk of that fire spreading to those structures, neighbors will be brought back in as the situation determines,” Hiner said.

The FBI’s Washington, DC, field office is assisting local police in responding to the explosion, the agency confirmed.

Virginia’s Democratic Rep. Don Beyer said he was monitoring the emergency response to a “major explosion” in the city’s Bluemont neighborhood Monday night.

“This is very, very scary, and my profound thanks go out to first responders working to secure the area and keep everyone safe,” Beyer said in a post on X.

A man who lives four to five blocks away from the explosion told CNN affiliate WJLA that he hasn’t experienced anything like the blast in the five decades he has lived in the area.

“You could feel the sound concussion…It was impressive,” Bob Maynes told the affiliate, noting he was inside his house when the explosion occurred. “I’ve been here for 50 years and I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

“My first thought was, ‘I want to check on the integrity of the house,’” Maynes said. “Once I figured out there was nothing wrong with my house, then my thought was, ‘Well, if there was some big explosion, do I really want to go out there?’ But there was lots of people going out there.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, Amanda Jackson, Evan Perez and Sara Smart contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.