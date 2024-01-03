Killing of imam outside New Jersey mosque doesn’t appear motivated by bias, officials say as search for shooter continues

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN

(CNN) — It does not appear that bias motivated the fatal shooting of an imam outside a Newark, New Jersey, mosque, prosecutors said as investigators worked to understand what led up to the killing of the man being remembered as a beacon in his community.

Imam Hassan Sharif was shot several times outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark on Wednesday just before the dawn prayer, authorities said, adding they’re still trying to determine who shot him. The imam, the mosque’s prayer leader, died hours later at a hospital.

“It does not appear that the Imam was a victim of a biased crime or that this is related to terrorism,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said at a Wednesday news conference.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said while evidence found so far doesn’t point to bias, investigators don’t yet know what motivated the shooting.

No arrest has been announced. Authorities asked members of the public to come forward with any information Wednesday as police looked for video surveillance from the area.

“We don’t yet know all the details, but here is what we do know: Imam Hassan Sharif stood with the people of this city, and we will stand with him and his family,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said in a release Wednesday.

The killing comes amid increasing reports of threats, violence and hate speech against Muslim and Jewish Americans since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. The increase has had Muslims on high alert.

“I know that in light of global events and with a rise and bias directed at many communities we’re experiencing across our state, but particularly the Muslim community, there are many in New Jersey right now who are feeling a heightened sense of fear or anxiety,” Platkin said.

Authorities had already ramped up security around mosques and other places of worship statewide, Platkin said.

“Since October 7, we’ve had heightened presence in and around houses of worship for frankly, for all of our religious communities, but particularly for our Muslim and Jewish communities.” Platkin said Wednesday. “Today, we’ve made outreach to Muslim communities both in Newark but also throughout the state of New Jersey and we will be providing, as we have been for the past several months, any resource that they need to feel safe.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also sought to reassure the state’s Muslim community on Wednesday.

“At this point, we do not have any information about the perpetrators or motivations behind this incident, but I know law enforcement will provide updates as appropriate,” Murphy said in a release.

Imam protested against gun violence

Sharif was praised for his leadership and efforts to combat violence in the community.

“He was a community advocate who protested against gun violence continuously. He supported the city in all of his efforts in helping to keep our cities safe. It is with deep loss that the city will mourn his absence,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Sharif’s mosque is part of the city’s “safe surrender” program, meaning fugitives can turn themselves in to authorities there to reduce risks of violent interactions, Fragé said.

Sharif was resident imam of Masjid Muhammad-Newark for about five years, and was involved in interfaith efforts in Newark, Fragé said.

“He supported the city with all of his efforts and helping to keep our city safe,” Fragé continued. “It is with deep loss that the city will mourn his absence.”

The New Jersey branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called Sharif a “beacon of leadership and excellence.”

“As always, and irrespective of this specific incident, we advise all mosques to keep their doors open but remain cautious especially given the recent spike in anti-Muslim bigotry,” the group said.

In addition to his leadership at the mosque, Sharif worked as a transportation security officer at Newark Liberty International Airport since 2006, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and send our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers,” TSA said.

