1 killed, 5 others injured in shooting at Indianapolis nightclub, police say

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting inside an Indianapolis nightclub early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported inside the business in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis around 1:20 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police North District Commander Matthew Thomas said. No information was available on the conditions of the wounded victims.

Police did not have a suspect in custody as of Saturday morning, Thomas told reporters. It’s unclear who opened fire and what led up to the shooting.

“All it takes is one person with a firearm and a bad attitude to ruin the peace and fun that is normally enjoyed by all of our visitors,” Thomas said.

Authorities are reviewing video footage of the incident and speaking with witnesses Saturday. “It’s very early in the investigation,” Thomas said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

