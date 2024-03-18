Search for answers continues after police identify 2nd suspect in 1970 strangling death of Maryland teen

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators who have been working more than half a century to solve the case of 16-year-old Pamela Lynn Conyers, who was strangled to death in central Maryland, say they’ve identified a second suspect in her killing – though their quest for answers still isn’t over.

The second suspect, Donald Willard, 74, was identified using genetic genealogy and traditional investigative techniques, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad announced Monday.

Both Willard and the first suspect, Forrest Clyde Williams, died before they could be charged in Pamela’s death, police said. It’s unclear whether or how the suspects knew each other and there is no indication they knew Pamela before her killing, according to investigators.

Pamela, a high school student, went missing on October 16, 1970, after going to a mall to run an errand for her mother, according to police.

Three days after her disappearance, Pamela’s car was found abandoned in a wooded area, and her body was found just a short distance away the following day, police said. A medical examiner determined her cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

FBI investigators assisting in the case were able to use genetic genealogy to track relatives of the suspects – eventually leading them to Williams and Willard, said Joe Rothrock, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office.

Genetic genealogy is an advancement in investigative technology that combines DNA evidence and traditional genealogy to find biological connections between people – and in recent years has helped detectives narrow down their lists of possible suspects in cold cases.

“This announcement has been a long time coming, particularly for Pam’s family and friends,” Awad said. “While we do hope it provides a sense of closure to all who knew and loved her, we know that they still search for answers to what happened to Pam.”

Though the suspects have been found, investigators have yet to piece together a complete picture of what led to Pamela’s killing. They are now asking for the public’s help to fill in the missing pieces and determine whether the suspects could have been responsible for other crimes, police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy said.

“Share your experiences with us,” Mulcahy said. “Maybe you hunted or fished with (the suspects). Maybe you worked or drank a beer with them. If you did, call us.”

As the case stretched on for decades, people may have been hesitant to come forward with information because of their relationship with the suspects or fear of threats to their safety or reputation, Mulcahy said.

“We know that relationships change over time. Perceptions and memories and loyalties change over time. So bring any information forward on these two individuals that you’re thinking, ‘You know, I just wasn’t sure if I should say anything,’” he added. “It’s the time to say something.”

CNN’s Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.