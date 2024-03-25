Catch up on the day’s news: Trump rulings, shakeup at Boeing, massive jackpots



👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! During the last total solar eclipse in 2017, there was a significant increase in fatal car crashes in the United States. It wasn’t due to the eclipse itself but rather because millions more people were traveling, researchers said. The hours after the eclipse were especially dangerous. With the next total solar eclipse coming up on April 8, chances are it could happen again. If you’re planning to travel, please be careful out there.

1️⃣ Trump rulings: A New York court gave Donald Trump 10 more days to post bond in his civil fraud case and cut the amount necessary to $175 million. In another case, jury selection in the former president’s hush money trial will begin April 15. Here are takeaways from a busy day. 📹 Watch: Trump snaps at reporter’s question

2️⃣ Changes at Boeing: In a significant shakeup, CEO Dave Calhoun said he intends to leave by the end of the year. The company’s chairman and head of the commercial airplane unit also are leaving. 📹 Watch: Boeing’s big shakeup

3️⃣ Shohei Ohtani: The Los Angeles Dodgers star said he never gambled on sports or asked anyone to do it for him as the scandal involving his former interpreter swirls. Follow live updates.

4️⃣ Ceasefire resolution: Tensions between the US and Israel were exposed when Washington abstained from the vote and allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

5️⃣ Big money: Lottery players have two chances to strike it rich this week as the Powerball jackpot climbs to a colossal $800 million for tonight’s drawing and Tuesday’s Mega Millions prize tops $1 billion.

👀 Notre Dame renovations: Nearly five years after a devastating fire, the beloved cathedral in Paris has been 90% restored. It’s scheduled to reopen in December.

📸 Coffee and croissants: Servers took to the streets of Paris to compete in the Course des Cafés, which tests their speed and serving skills. No spillage allowed!

Poop problem: Climbers on Mount Everest will now have to bring poop bags and carry their waste away with them from the world’s highest peak in a bid to tackle pollution.

﻿A bold new ad featuring an actress with Down Syndrome is smashing assumptions and going viral. The star, Madison Tevlin, said she loves “proving people wrong.”

