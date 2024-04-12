Skip to Content
‘Multiple serious injuries’ reported after vehicle runs into Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A vehicle crash into an office of the Texas Department of Public Safety has left multiple people injured, the agency said Friday.

“A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries,” the DPS said on X.

“Please stay clear of the area as investigators and medical personnel respond to the area,” the agency added.

Brenham is about 70 miles northwest of Houston.

The Brenham Fire Department declined to provide details about the injuries. CNN has reached out to the Department of Public Safety for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

