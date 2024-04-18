5 things to know for April 18: Capitol Hill, Plane safety, Abortion, 911 outages, Volcano eruption

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Ford is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles because they might lose drive power resulting from a battery issue. In January, the automaker also recalled more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks for an axle issue that could increase the risk of a crash.



1. Capitol Hill

House Republicans released the text of three bills Wednesday that would provide aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, with the latter intended to protect US allies in the region from Chinese aggression. Despite opposition from hardline conservatives, House Speaker Mike Johnson advanced the foreign aid plan that, taken together, adds up to about $95 billion in aid. The House is expected to vote on the bills Saturday. Meanwhile, in the Senate, Democrats were quick to dismiss articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday as the historic trial barely got underway. House Republicans had voted to impeach Mayorkas in February over his handling of the southern border by a narrow margin.

2. Plane safety

Boeing’s battered reputation took another hit at two Senate committee hearings Wednesday, with witnesses questioning how the company builds its airplanes and the safety of those planes. A former Boeing engineer said he’s been threatened for bringing safety concerns to his managers over several years, but that he was testifying due to his belief that “they are putting out defective airplanes.” Boeing did not have any witnesses at the hearings Wednesday, but defended its company standards earlier this week, saying that the 787 fleet has safely transported more than 850 million passengers in the last 13 years of service.

3. Abortion

The Republican-controlled Arizona House of Representatives once again failed to advance a repeal of the state’s 160-year-old abortion ban. The vote on Wednesday came just days after Arizona lawmakers revived a controversial Civil War-era law that almost completely halts access to the procedure. The vote is a blow to reproductive rights as well as to GOP candidates in competitive races who have been scrambling to distance themselves from the court’s decision. Across the US, Democrats are hoping that voter frustration over draconian abortion laws advanced by Republicans will help them win elections up and down the ticket in November.

4. 911 outages

Law enforcement agencies in at least four states reported 911 service interruptions on Wednesday evening. Authorities in South Dakota, Texas, Nebraska and Nevada announced outages in multiple cities, but details about what was causing them weren’t immediately available. Service has been restored in some areas, though it remains unclear how the restoration came about. In Las Vegas, 911 calls from landlines were also impacted for a short period and residents were told they could text 911 instead for life-threatening emergencies. All who called during the outage have been called back and provided assistance, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

5. Volcano eruption

Indonesia has issued a tsunami alert following multiple eruptions of a remote island volcano. Mount Ruang, a large volcano on Ruang Island, has erupted at least five times since Tuesday night, spewing fiery lava thousands of feet into the sky, the country’s volcanology agency said. Local officials fear it could partially collapse into the sea and trigger a tsunami, as it did in 1871. Dramatic footage of the eruptions showed plumes of gray ash billowing into the sky and streams of glowing lava, accompanied by lightning strikes. Around 800 residents in Ruang Island have temporarily relocated and no casualties have been reported, authorities said.

HAPPENING LATER

Trump trial resumes today with more jury selection

﻿Former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial resumes today in New York City. Seven jurors were seated on the second day of the trial, with another five expected as selection continues.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Taylor Swift to release new album Friday

Taylor Swift’s army of fans are anxiously awaiting the release of her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” If history is any guide, it will likely shatter sales and chart records.

Former pop star turns 50. See her best looks

Is 90s pop more your groove? See how this star built a stellar fashion legacy.

Donald Trump’s media company is launching a streaming platform

Trump Media is going through wild swings in the stock market. Here’s what you can expect from the company’s streaming initiative.

Caitlin Clark’s salary draws attention to gender pay gap in sports

Caitlin Clark, the first pick in the WNBA draft this week, will be paid just under $77,000 this year. The top NBA pick will make $10.5 million. Read why the gender pay gap in professional sports is far from closed.

Some bees can survive underwater for up to a week, a new study shows

Scientists accidentally submerged hibernating queen bumblebees in water and were astonished by their remarkable ability to survive.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$6 billion

That’s how much damage was left from the catastrophic Maui wildfires last year. A new report released Wednesday revealed a spate of problems with emergency preparation and coordination before and during the disaster — including “minimal” pre-positioning of staff and equipment after a red flag warning was announced.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“There is, to be sure, much more work to do.”

— Columbia University President Nemat Shafik, acknowledging there are more steps the Ivy League school must take to fight antisemitism and support academic freedom. Shafik was grilled with questions at a congressional hearing on Wednesday for not protecting students from antisemitism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab harassment.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Boston Dynamics retires its famous robot

Boston Dynamics, the robotics company that has been a social media sensation, is retiring its hydraulic-powered robot. See the fascinating new robot taking its place.

