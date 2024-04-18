Catch up on the day’s news: Trump jury seated, gender pay gap, streaming strategy



Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary has revived the discussion about the staggering gap in gender equity and pay. The women's basketball sensation will earn $76,535 this season, while the NBA's top draft pick will make $10.5 million. Players and sports economists say it's a complicated issue tied to differences between the leagues and a lack of bargaining power.

1️⃣ Trump jurors: The full 12-person jury for the former president’s criminal hush money trial has been seated in Manhattan. Jury selection will continue until several alternates are seated. 📹 Video: Why Trump wants 5% from GOP candidates

2️⃣ NYC protest: Dozens of people were detained as police officers dispersed a pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University. A day earlier, the school president testified about campus antisemitism. 📹 Watch: Student reacts after NYPD breaks up protest

3️⃣ 911 outages: The problem in several states was caused by the installation of a light pole, according to Lumen, a company that supports some of those systems.

4️⃣ Dickey Betts: The guitarist and co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band died at age 80. His manager said he had cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

5️⃣ Streaming strategy: Netflix added 9.3 million subscribers this year on the heels of a password-sharing crackdown and a scaled-back emphasis on original content.

👀 Recipe for success: Acclaimed restaurateur Asma Khan has no men in her kitchen. Many of her cooks are female Asian immigrants in their 50s and 60s.

7%

🏡 US mortgage rates surpassed that number, reaching the highest level since November and extending America’s housing affordability crisis.

📸 Family time: Justine Kurland captured her son Casper’s love of trains in a series of photos taken across the American West. They spent several months on the road.

🎧 Transgender youth: Gender-affirming care for minors has been a hot topic, and CNN’s Audie Cornish talked with pediatricians to understand what’s at risk.

🎶 New music: Taylor Swift’s eagerly anticipated 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” will be released at midnight. An alleged leak caused a frenzy.

﻿TIME Magazine released its list of the world’s 100 most influential people, and some of them might surprise you. Here’s a closer look at a few you probably don’t know about.

