Arrests made at Yale University as police respond to pro-Palestinian protesters, school newspaper reports

(CNN) — At least 16 people have been arrested – including some students – after police blocked off entrances during a response to a protest on Yale University’s campus in Connecticut, the independent Yale Daily News reported Monday morning.

“Cops have gathered at Beinecke Plaza, where pro-Palestine protesters urging Yale to divest from military weapons manufacturers set up tents overnight – the third night of their ongoing encampment,” the campus paper said.

Journalists from the Yale Daily News were also threatened with arrest if they did not move from the plaza, according to its reports.

Tensions at many US universities have been high ever since the October 7 terror attack on Israel by Hamas and Israel’s subsequent war on Hamas in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

At Columbia University in New York, officials announced all Monday classes will be virtual as Passover begins.

The decision was made to “deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps,” Columbia President Minouche Shafik said in a statement.

