‘Numerous’ officers shot in ‘active situation’ in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say

(CNN) — “Numerous law enforcement officers” have been shot in an “active situation” in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say.

“The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on X.

The incident is at the 5000 block of Galway Drive, police said, and a SWAT team is on scene.

“The US Marshals Task Force, which is comprised of officers from multiple agencies, was conducting an investigation in the area of the 5000 block of Galway Dr when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject,” police said. “Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital.”

“Mayor Vi Lyles is monitoring the situation,” City of Charlotte spokesperson Lawrence Corley told CNN.

Police said “gunfire continues on the scene” in an earlier post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

