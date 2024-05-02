Catch up on the day’s stories: Pushing back against book bans, IRS ramps up audits, Kevin Bacon gene

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The Internal Revenue Service plans to ramp up audit rates of wealthy taxpayers and large corporations. The audit rate of people earning more than $10 million will increase by 50%, and the agency intends to triple the audit rates of companies with assets over $250 million. The initiative will be paid for with money provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in 2022.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Novel idea: Acclaimed author Lauren Groff just opened a new bookstore in Florida. She’s building a community of literary resistance in a state that led the country in attempted book bans last year. Groff said her vision was shaped by what she calls “authoritarian creep.”

2️⃣ TikTok tiff: Ariana Grande, Adele and Rihanna will be back on the popular video platform soon, joining Taylor Swift after a deal with Universal Music Group ended a feud that saw one of the world’s biggest record labels pull its music. 📹 Video: What’s next with the TikTok ban

3️⃣ ‘Toxic positivity’: An author and mental health advocate has built a following by pushing back against a culture of relentless good vibes. Dave Tarnowski, who said he has battled depression and bipolar disorder, wants to help others who are struggling.

4️⃣ Kevin Bacon: The actor inspired the name of a newly identified gene — “dokb” for short — that’s responsible for regulating the structure of social networks in fruit flies. The name is based on the popular game linking celebrities to the “Footloose” star.

5️⃣ Nude cruise: A travel company called Bare Necessities will team up with Norwegian on an 11-day Caribbean voyage. Good news — you can pack lightly.

Watch this

👀 All in the family: A young hockey fan upstaged her father in a chugging showdown at a Nashville Predators game as the crowd watched on the jumbotron.

Editor’s picks

✅ Here’s a quick look at today’s top news headlines:

25,000

❗The number of people starting the weight-loss drug Wegovy each week in the US.

Check this out

📸 Healing in the wild: Scientists in Indonesia observed an orangutan treating a facial wound with a medicinal plant, the first time this behavior has been documented.

Your health

🏃 Gender research: Women need to exercise and eat differently than men. Here’s what an expert says you should know for optimal health.

Good vibes

🐝 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿Beekeeper Matt Hilton said life has been “surreal” since he removed a swarm that was delaying a baseball game. Fans dubbed him the MVP, and he has a trading card deal.

