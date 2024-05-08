New York lawmakers propose allowing prior bad acts to be admissible in sexual assault proceedings

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — Citing the recent overturning of Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes conviction in New York, members of the New York State Assembly are introducing a bill this week that would amend the state’s criminal procedure law to allow evidence of a defendant’s prior sexual assault to be admissible as evidence in a sexual assault proceeding.

The bill is sponsored by assembly member Amy Paulin, a Democrat who represents parts of Westchester County and has openly shared her experience as a rape survivor.

State Sen. Mike Gianaris, a Democrat who represents parts of Queens, is sponsoring the measure in the Senate, and told CNN the bill is “very much” in response to April 25 New York State Court of Appeals decision that overturned the 2020 conviction of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape against Hollywood producer Weinstein.

In last month’s 4-3 ruling, the state’s highest court found the Weinstein jury could have been prejudiced against Weinstein because the judge allowed women to testify about allegations that were not a part of the case. Paulin and Gianaris have said they want this type of evidence legally admissible in court.

“What that decision exposed is that the law required clarity – nowhere does New York state law answer this question. We want to make it clear that this should be allowed,” Gianaris said.

Weinstein’s convictions and downfall – he also was convicted of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles – remain a symbol of the #MeToo movement. Prosecutors in Manhattan have said they intend to re-try Weinstein in the New York case later this year. Weinstein has maintained his innocence and denied all allegations against him.

Weinstein, who recently was transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward, is unlikely to be released while he awaits any retrial, because of his 2023 sentencing to 16 years in prison in the California case. That trial similarly used “prior bad acts” witnesses and has also been appealed.

Victim advocates and survivors, including some who testified at Weinstein’s trial, believe the allowance of evidence of prior bad acts in the case helped rightly establish a pattern of behavior. Tarale Wulff, a model and voice actor who testified at Weinstein’s trial in New York, is expected to attend a news conference Thursday where lawmakers will rally in support of the bill.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented a woman whose testimony made up the first-degree criminal sexual act charge, told CNN last week she believes legislation is necessary to help clarify the current law.

“I think it’s important for the New York Legislature to pass a specific statute in New York, which more clearly defines the admission of ‘prior bad acts’ witnesses and their testimony in New York, and is more protective of victims’ rights in sex crimes criminal cases,” Allred said.

Pattern of behavior is a large part of what the bill looks to address.

“When you’re able to bring in evidence that there is a pattern of behavior, you can demonstrate much more clearly that the act was intentional and that the perpetrator was intending to commit the sexual assault,” Paulin said.

But the bill has critics.

While the bill’s introduction in unlikely to have any impact any retrial for Weinstein, it would create a new set of rules for prosecuting sex crimes, raising serious questions of fairness in criminal proceedings and likely leading to the increased possibility of prejudiced juries, according to Amanda Jack, policy director for the criminal defense practice at The Legal Aid Society.

If the bill is signed into law, “it would create a definite risk of unfair prejudice to the person accused of a crime, create a confusion of the issues for the jury, promote the troubling assumption that defendants have an apparent propensity to commit the crime at trial if they have committed a similar crime in the past, and, in short, will move us so far away from any sense of fairness and due process that it must be rejected as a dangerous undoing of our system of criminal trials,” Jack said.

While New York does not have a statutory code of evidence on the books, most of the state’s evidence rules come from case law as well as a small number of rules in the criminal procedure code, the lawmakers said.

The bill language specifically mentions the Weinstein case, saying the legislation is “necessary to ensure that victims will be able to rely on this type of evidence in future cases.”

Paulin’s measure is being introduced slightly late in the legislative season, which wraps up in June, giving Paulin and her bill sponsors only about a month to get a critical mass of support and have the measure approved in both chambers before it would be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.

Paulin said she is confident the bill will garner the needed support.

Avi Small, a spokesperson for Hochul, told CNN the governor “will review the legislation if it passes both houses of the Legislature.”

