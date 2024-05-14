Driver of boat that struck and killed 15-year-old granddaughter of US ambassador wanted in Florida, authorities say

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators are looking for the driver of a boat that struck and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of a US diplomat near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.

The vessel didn’t stop after striking the teenager, and a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case, CNN affiliate WFOR-TV reported.

Ella Adler fell into the water near Nixon Beach in Miami-Dade County while waterskiing and was struck by a boat at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said.

Ella – the granddaughter of US Ambassador to Belgium Michael M. Adler – was a “star” and “force of nature,” who was a ballerina with the Miami City Ballet, “proud to be Jewish,” and a member of the Ransom Everglades Jewish Students Association, an obituary states.

“We are heartbroken,” the Ransom Everglades School said in a post on Facebook.

“Ella Adler ’27 shined in our classrooms and on our stages, and she embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School. We wish peace and comfort to her family,” the post added.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Adler family at this difficult time,” the US Embassy to Belgium said in a statement. “Out of respect for their privacy, we have nothing further.”

Officers “are making significant progress” in the investigation, but are still requesting the public’s assistance.

Anyone who may have video footage of the incident or information is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, the fish and wildlife commission said.

“The vessel that struck the teen is described as a center console boat with a light blue hull. It has multiple white outboard engines and may have blue or dark blue bottom paint. “It was last seen heading westbound from Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne,” the agency’s release said.

