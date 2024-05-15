Judge denies bond for driver of pickup truck in Florida bus crash that killed 8 farm workers

By Rebekah Riess and Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — The man accused of driving under the influence and causing the deaths of eight farm workers in a crash in north-central Florida has been denied bond.

Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, faces eight charges of DUI manslaughter stemming from Tuesday’s fatal incident, in which authorities said the 2001 Ford Ranger he was driving traveled toward the center line along Highway 40 west of Ocala and struck a bus carrying more than 50 farm workers.

The bus left the roadway, went through a fence and overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In addition to the eight dead, at least 40 people were injured.

Citing Howard’s involvement in a car accident “at least three days prior” to the bus crash, a state judge Wednesday also stipulated he is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle while the case is pending, nor may he consume or possess alcohol, a controlled substance or a prescription drug without a prescription.

CNN has reached out for comment to the public defender’s office. Howard’s next court date is set for June 18.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

