Tornado-spawning storms left multiple people dead in Iowa and are now threatening cities from Texas to Vermont

(CNN) — Some Iowa communities are waking up Wednesday to sift through the rubble of now-unrecognizable homes and mourn the deaths of neighbors who were killed by a series of tornado-spawning storms that tore through the Midwest Tuesday and are now threatening a much broader swath of the US.

Multiple fatalities and some injuries have been reported in the small city of Greenfield, Iowa – about 50 miles southwest of Des Moines – after a tornado carved a devastating path through the community Tuesday evening, Iowa State Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Alex Dinkla told CNN. Dinkla did not elaborate on the number or nature of the deaths.

“There is basically nothing left,” Clel Baudler, a former Iowa state representative who lives a half mile from Greenfield, told CNN on Tuesday. Video taken by CNN affiliate KCCI shows homes and other structures have been obliterated and the community is blanketed with heaps of debris, tossed cars and uprooted trees.

Valerie Warrior, a Greenfield resident, pleaded with God to protect her home and her family before she rode out the storm in her basement, she told KCCI.

“I was in the furnace room and then I heard (the storm) like a train,” she said, describing insulation flying off of basement windows. “I heard it, and I knew it was hitting.”

Warrior said the scale of damage is devastating to see, but she is confident residents will pull each other through the crisis.

“They’ll get through it. You already see people out helping each other, working together. And that’s what they do, people come together when a tragedy happens. People come together to support and encourage each other.”

Fighting back tears, Warrior looked out the rubble strewn across her neighborhood and tried to crack a smile.

“We’ll rebuild,” she said. “We’ll rebuild.”

At least 17 tornado reports were generated in Iowa Tuesday – part of a torrent of storms that have left widespread power outages, structural damage and flooding across the US this week.

Nearly 80,000 homes and businesses are in the dark across Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois as of Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. More outages are anticipated as storms roll through the East.

On Wednesday, the severe thunderstorm threat weakens slightly but is expected to unleash harsh winds, hail and some tornadoes along a sprawling 1,500-mile expanse from Texas to western Vermont.

“Severe thunderstorms posing a risk for damaging gusts and hail will be possible from central Texas into the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes area on Wednesday. The greatest threat of damaging hail and wind is forecast from north Texas across the Ozarks,” the Storm Prediction Center said.

A few tornadoes could strike from Texas to Arkansas, but hail and powerful winds are possible anywhere along the storms’ path.

The strongest impacts will be felt from central Texas to southeast Oklahoma and central Arkansas, including in Dallas, Fort Worth and Little Rock. Hail larger than 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts up to 74 mph and some tornadoes could hit.

Though under a less severe risk Wednesday, cities including Nashville, St. Louis, Memphis, Cleveland, Tulsa and Columbus should also be storm-aware.

Some Iowa neighborhoods left in ruins

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster emergency proclamation Tuesday for 15 counties as a potent line of thunderstorms prompted rare, escalated levels of tornado watches across parts of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Western Iowa bore the brunt of the storms’ catastrophic impacts. Violent winds and possible tornadoes flattened buildings in Greenfield, toppled a hulking wind turbine in Prescott and reduced several people’s homes to mountains of jagged debris.

In addition to the fatalities reported in Greenfield, at least one other person was killed as storms passed through nearby Adams County, local officials said.

More than two dozen homes were damaged or destroyed in Montgomery County, including some “critical public facilities,” emergency management officials said. No injuries have been reported but damage assessments are still ongoing.

