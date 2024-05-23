5 things to know for May 23: Trump, Extreme weather, Uvalde, Student debt relief, Ticketmaster

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Billions of dollars’ worth of sunken treasure has been found at a shipwreck site off the coast of Colombia, prompting an “unprecedented” underwater expedition. The 300-year-old warship on the seafloor has been declared a “protected archaeological area” as a legal battle ensues over who owns the artifacts.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump is falsely claiming that President Joe Biden authorized the Department of Justice to have him assassinated when raiding his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 for classified documents. Followers of Trump received a campaign email this week addressed from “President Trump,” with the subject line: “They were authorized to shoot me!” The email appeared to reference a recently unsealed document outlining FBI procedures that included standard language about the “use of force” in searches. Separately, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced Wednesday that she will vote for Trump in the November election after exiting the GOP race more than two months ago. Haley, during the bitter primary battle, called Trump “unhinged” and questioned the former president’s mental fitness, but the political calculation has changed for the former Trump rival.

2. Extreme weather

Destructive storms and tornadoes in Iowa this week have killed at least five people and injured dozens of others, according to officials. The tornado that struck Greenfield, Iowa, on Tuesday — about 50 miles southwest of Des Moines — is estimated to have been at least an EF3 and the deadliest of the year. Footage from the region shows homes and other structures were obliterated and communities were blanketed with debris. Tornado reports have skyrocketed well above average in recent weeks as the typically busiest period of severe weather season unfolds. More than 800 tornadoes have been reported in 2024, making it one of the most active years for twisters on record.

3. Uvalde

Nineteen families of the students and teachers killed or injured during the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, have reached a $2 million settlement with the city. The families also announced plans to file a lawsuit against 92 officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the school district and individual employees. The settlement and latest legal action comes days before the second anniversary of the shooting in which an 18-year-old stormed into the school, killed 19 children and two teachers and barricaded himself in a classroom. A total of 376 law enforcement officers rushed to the school to respond, but ultimately none of them breached the door to the classroom to confront the shooter for 77 minutes.

4. Student debt relief

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced an additional $7.7 billion in student debt relief for around 160,000 Americans. “I will never stop working to cancel student debt — no matter how many times Republican elected officials try to stop us,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden has faced blowback from conservative lawmakers who accuse the administration of transferring the burden to taxpayers and undermining the Supreme Court, which blocked the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan last year. Borrowers affected by the latest round of debt relief were approved through the administration’s SAVE Plan, other income-driven repayment programs or initiatives for qualifying public service workers.

5. Ticketmaster

The Justice Department and several states are expected to file a lawsuit against Live Nation as soon as today, citing alleged antitrust violations due to the market dominance of its Ticketmaster unit. A successful antitrust case could potentially lead to sweeping changes in the market for live events — an industry that came under intense scrutiny in 2022 after glitches at Ticketmaster blocked millions from purchasing tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour. For many critics of the company, the Swift debacle revealed how a lack of competition has led to poor customer service, confusing pricing and expensive ticketing fees.

THIS JUST IN

Wind causes stage collapse at Mexico election rally

﻿Nine people were killed and more than 50 others were injured after a stage collapsed under heavy winds at a campaign rally in Mexico on Wednesday. Presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez said he was not hurt in the incident, which happened during his campaign event in the northeastern city of San Pedro Garza García.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

TikTok plans global layoffs

The social media company is planning to lay off large swaths of its operations and marketing workforce, current employees told CNN.

Court rules Graceland mansion cannot be foreclosed upon — for now

Elvis Presley’s family is fighting claims from a company that wants to force the sale of the famed Graceland mansion. Read the latest on the legal ordeal.

What it’s really like to live in Antarctica

Few people can say they’ve lived on Antarctica’s glaciers, but those who do have incredible stories.

BuzzFeed stock soars after Vivek Ramaswamy acquires activist stake

BuzzFeed’s stock is rising after former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he can help turn things around at the beleaguered media company.

PGA Championship winner comments on Scottie Scheffler’s arrest

Xander Schauffele is weighing in on the headlines surrounding world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested on felony charges after reportedly trying to drive around the scene of a fatal crash near the tournament.

TODAY’S NUMBER

12

That’s how many diapers some infants can use per day, totaling up to $100 or more per month per baby, the National Diaper Bank Network says. To help cover these costs, Tennessee’s Medicaid program announced that it will provide free diapers for covered children under the age of 2, making it the first state Medicaid program to do so.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future.”

— UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, announcing a surprise July election in a statement outside Downing Street on Wednesday. Current polling is dire for Sunak as his Conservative party faces an uphill struggle to extend their 14 years in power.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Nine female athletes get Barbie dolls made in their likeness

A new line of Barbie dolls honor some of the biggest names in women’s sports. Watch this video to see some of the athletes being celebrated.

