2 inmates still at large after 4 escape from Louisiana jail

(CNN) — A manhunt is still on for two young men who broke out of a Louisiana jail after two other escapees were found hiding in a dumpster behind a Dollar General store, authorities said.

The four inmates, all being held in connection with violent crimes, escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail north of New Orleans, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Daniel Edwards. Two were taken into custody Sunday morning, and authorities are searching for the other two.

“The four inmates were able to escape the perimeter fence of the Parish Jail while participating in their recreation time on the yard,” the sheriff said.

According to the post, a section of the fence was found in an inspection to be “vulnerable and easily maneuvered” as to allow “a small statured body” to slide through, the social media post said.

The sheriff’s office identified the two inmates still at large as Omarion Hookfin, 19, and Jamarcus Cyprian, 20.

The other two, Avery Guidry, 19, and Travon Johnson, 21, were found hiding in the dumpster Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office reported.

Hookfin, Guidry and Johnson, were charged in connection to a 2022 home invasion that left a man dead and his 12-year-old daughter injured, CNN affiliate WDSU reported. They were awaiting trial.

The fourth escapee, Cyprian, was “serving time for armed robbery and weapon charges,” the sheriff said.

The Louisiana State Police told CNN in an email they are “in contact with Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and assisting where needed.”

The jail is located in Amite City in southeastern Louisiana.

