6 people injured, including 2 police officers, in ‘active incident’ in Minneapolis, police say

By Emma Tucker and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — Six people, including two Minneapolis police officers, were injured during an incident on Thursday, Minnesota law enforcement officials say.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Thursday evening it was responding to “an active incident” in the city’s Whittier neighborhood where multiple people had been injured. Details about what the incident entailed weren’t immediately available.

“This continues to be a fluid situation,” the department said in a Facebook post.

State police are assisting at the scene, Lt. Jill Frankfurth with Minnesota State Patrol told CNN.

“The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary. Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement on X.

A witness, Reuben Molina, told CNN affiliate WCCO he was watching television with his girlfriend in a third-floor apartment when he heard a “bang” followed by more bangs.

Molina said they left the unit to see what was going on and Molina saw two people exit from the back of the building, one who went north while the other went south.

At that point, Molina said, the couple went down to the second floor and he overheard a woman on the phone say two people had been shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.