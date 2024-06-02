1 dead, 24 shot in overnight mass shooting in Akron, Ohio

By Raja Razek, Paradise Afshar and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and 24 others were wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Akron, Ohio, according to city officials.

Officers responded to 911 calls shortly after midnight, reporting shots fired and multiple victims struck in the area of Kelly Ave. and 8th Ave., according to a statement from the city’s mayor and police chief.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further suspect information is available, city officials said, calling on residents who may have information about the shooting to come forward.

“We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that. For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously,” the joint statement from Akron Mayor Shammas Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding said.

Officers responded to the area shortly after calls to the dispatch center and reports from hospitals of multiple gunshot victims arriving in emergency departments, the release said.

In total, there were 25 gunshot victims, including the person who was killed, police confirmed.

Seven patients with gunshot wounds were admitted to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, with one person in critical condition, the hospital said in a statement to CNN.

Summa Health System-Akron Campus received 15 patients, spokesperson Mike Bernstein told CNN via an emailed statement.

Of those patients, one was dead on arrival, another is listed in critical condition and 13 others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Several were in the process of being discharged around 4:30 a.m., Bernstein said.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Bernstein said. “I want to thank our first responders and caregivers for everything they did to care for our patients and community.”

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence. With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers. As with all acts of violence in our city, our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” Malik and Harding said.

