Juror offered more than $120,000 for acquittal in ongoing federal fraud case, FBI says

(CNN) — A high-profile federal fraud trial in Minneapolis was rocked Monday by allegations that someone tried to bribe a juror with more than $120,000. The FBI says the cash bribe was delivered by an unidentified woman to the home of a person identified as Juror #52.

The juror was dismissed after serving for seven weeks in the trial of seven defendants connected to Feeding Our Future, a non-profit organization allegedly used to skim nearly $250 million from federal child nutrition programs.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune and CNN affiliate KARE reported that a second juror was dismissed Tuesday after hearing about the bribery attempt. Both dismissed jurors were replaced with alternates.

According to an FBI affidavit, a relative answered the door when the cash was delivered to the juror’s home. “The woman told the relative to tell Juror #52 to say not guilty tomorrow and there would be more of that present tomorrow,” the affidavit said. The person delivering the bribe used the juror’s first name.

“While the general public did not have access to the personal information of jurors, counsel for the government, counsel for the defense, and the seven defendants on trial had access to this information,” the affidavit states.

Photos taken by police showed multiple stacks of cash – including $20, $50 and $100 bills – held together with rubber bands and placed in a large fabric shopping ban decorated with flowers and butterflies.

Juror #52 is not accused of any wrongdoing and immediately called 911 after receiving the bag of money, FBI Special Agent Travis Wilmer said.

No individual defendants were named in connection with the bribe, but the FBI obtained a search warrant to seize all of their cell phones. After learning of the allegations, Judge Nancy Brasel ordered all seven of the defendants currently on trial to be held without bond and sequestered the remaining jurors, the Star-Tribune reported.

Attorneys for all of the defendants condemned the allegations, Sahan Journal reported. “The claims about a juror being approached in this way are beyond shocking —they’re un-American,” defense attorney Andrew Birrell told the news outlet.

