At least 10 people were injured in a Wisconsin rooftop party shooting, police say

(CNN) — At least 10 people were injured when a shooting broke out at an overnight party on the rooftop of an apartment building in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, according to police.

While police work to determine the extent of the injuries among victims being treated at area hospitals, including minors, they said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Police had no information on suspects and no arrests have been made.

Emergency personnel responded to what police believe may have been a high school graduation party when the shooting started, just before 1 a.m. Sunday, and rushed to the top of the apartment building.

According to a police statement, the first officer to arrive at the scene reported seeing “dozens of people attempting to run from the building,” and officers ran up 12 flights of stairs in order to reach people.

Police said victims range in age between 14 and 23 years old but not all the injuries were gunshot wounds.

“We know now that we have multiple victims in area hospitals, we’re working now to determine the extent of those injuries. But none of those injuries at this point appear to be life-threatening, which is certainly fortunate for such a chaotic scene,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.

The Madison Fire Department said it transported five people with gunshot wounds to the hospital by ambulance, while other victims reported to the hospital on their own. Four ambulances and two engine companies helped triage, treat and transport patients at the scene, the department said in a statement.

“Some people on scene suffered minor injuries while attempting to run away from the scene but did not request EMS,” the statement added.

Alder Mike Verveer, who represents downtown in Madison’s Common Council, said multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene when he arrived.

“I was lying in bed at my house … and heard siren after siren roll by and roll through the neighborhood, and I never would have guessed that it was something as horrific as what I heard was potentially the case, which was a mass shooting,” Verveer said. “I was absolutely horrified. I was absolutely horrified and the sirens didn’t stop.”

