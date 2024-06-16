6 people injured in shooting at park in Round Rock, Texas, officials say
By Paradise Afshar, CNN
(CNN) — At least six people, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a park in Round Rock, Texas, the Austin-Travis County EMS said.
“We are investigating a shooting incident with multiple victims that occurred at Old Settlers Park tonight,” Rick White, with the Round Rock Police Department, told CNN. “We don’t have a suspect in custody but we’re searching for suspects.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
