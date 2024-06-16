Skip to Content
CNN - National

6 people injured in shooting at park in Round Rock, Texas, officials say

By
Published 12:17 AM

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least six people, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a park in Round Rock, Texas, the Austin-Travis County EMS said.

“We are investigating a shooting incident with multiple victims that occurred at Old Settlers Park tonight,” Rick White, with the Round Rock Police Department, told CNN. “We don’t have a suspect in custody but we’re searching for suspects.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content