6 people injured in shooting at park in Round Rock, Texas, officials say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — At least six people, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a park in Round Rock, Texas, the Austin-Travis County EMS said.

“We are investigating a shooting incident with multiple victims that occurred at Old Settlers Park tonight,” Rick White, with the Round Rock Police Department, told CNN. “We don’t have a suspect in custody but we’re searching for suspects.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.