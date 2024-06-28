Residents in parts of Arizona’s most populous county asked to evacuate as a wildfire threatens homes

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Residents in parts of Maricopa County, Arizona – the state’s most populous county – have been asked to evacuate as the Boulder View Fire threatened structures, according to authorities.

An evacuation order went into effect Thursday night for residents along the southeast side of the fire, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a social media post. The county includes Phoenix.

The fire, which began on Thursday, is at 2,500 acres with 0% containment and has been fueled by winds and hot, dry conditions, according to InciWeb.

Fire activity picked up late Thursday night, forcing fire officials to shift crews to the southeast side of the fire to protect structures. The wildfire is threatening about 50 structures, along with “values at risk to include, high voltage power lines and the Sonoran Desert,” authorities said on the InciWeb page.

“It’s burning through grass and brush and has moved off of private land onto the Tonto National Forest,” the InciWeb website said, adding that nearly 180 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.