Co-founder and alleged leader of Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel in US custody, source says

By Fidel Gutierrez and Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

(CNN) — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, co-founder and alleged current leader of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel, is in US custody, according to a diplomatic source with direct knowledge of the case.

A federal grand jury in Texas indicted him in 2012 on murder and conspiracy charges connected with drug trafficking, money laundering and organized crime.

The latest indictment against Zambada, one of the most notorious drug traffickers in Mexico’s history, was in February. It charged him with conspiring to manufacture and distribute a substance containing fentanyl, according to the US Justice Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.