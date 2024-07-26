Alabama man who threatened to kill Arizona election workers pleads guilty, federal prosecutors say

By Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — An Alabama man indicted for allegedly threatening election workers in Arizona has pleaded guilty to one count of sending interstate threats, federal prosecutors said.

Brian Ogstad of Cullman, Alabama, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February after Maricopa County, Arizona, election workers reported receiving numerous threats from him via social media.

Following the 2022 state primary in Arizona – which was marked by the proliferation of numerous conspiracy theories regarding the integrity of the electoral process – Ogstad sent direct messages to Maricopa County officials, including: “You did it! Now you are f*cked. Dead. You will all be executed for your crimes,” and “You are f*cking stupid if you think your lives are safe,” according to the plea agreement and a statement Thursday from the US Justice Department.

“In a heightened political climate, people often make online remarks they wish they can take back,” Todd Spodek, Ogstad’s attorney, told CNN after the plea agreement. “Unfortunately, Mr. Ogstad let his emotions get the best of him and sent a number of messages that he regrets.”

Ogstad is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21, according to court records. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for one count of transmitting threats.

Ogstad appeared in a 2021 CNN special report on the group Q-Anon – a virtual cult of followers who traffic in baseless conspiracy theories.

Ogstad told CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the time he did not consider himself a “follower” of Q-Anon, but he did use their slogans and online hashtags. He also appeared to believe most of their core conspiracy theories, including calling for the public execution of prominent Democratic officials, and one former Republican president.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has repeatedly warned about the heightened risk of political violence in recent months, including calling out threats to election workers, whom he has referred to as “the lifeblood of our elections.”

“Violent threats to election workers are threats to our democracy and democratic process,” Wray said in a statement Thursday following Ogstad’s plea agreement. “We cannot allow threats of violence against public servants to become normalized. The FBI takes seriously all threats of violence against public officials and will continue to pursue threats and acts of violence aimed at election workers.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.