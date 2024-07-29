Man accused of starting California’s Park Fire is charged with arson

By Taylor Romine and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — A man accused of starting what has become the sixth largest wildfire in California’s history appeared in court Monday as blazes continued to rage in the Western United States and Canada. Thousands have been forced to evacuate because of the fires. Here’s the latest.

• Man accused of igniting California’s Park Fire charged: Ronnie Dean Stout II has been charged with arson on suspicion of starting the Park Fire last week, a felony complaint filed Monday shows. A court document – similar to what authorities previously said – alleges in part that a witness saw him pushing a burning car down a 60-foot embankment. Stout is claiming he did not push the car, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said at a news conference. Stout didn’t enter a plea during a court appearance Monday, but he was denied bail, and his arraignment was continued to Thursday, Ramsey said. More charges could be added, he said.

• Park Fire climbs California’s record books: The Park Fire has become the sixth-largest wildfire in California history, torching more than 370,000 acres, or 578 square miles, according to Cal Fire. “That occurred in only six days. This region, both Butte and Tehama, over the course of time in California, has had four of the largest 10 fires known in history,” Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See told a news conference Monday. As of Monday evening, it was 12% contained and had destroyed 111 structures and damaged six others across two of the affected counties, he said. Cal Fire officials said aerial and ground crews had been successful in quelling flames and told media they were pleased with the progress being made. The blaze broke out last Wednesday.

• California resident once again loses home to fire: Standing in the charred remains of his house, Butte County resident Rick Pero told CNN affiliate KHSL the Park Fire was the second California wildfire to destroy his home. Pero and his wife moved to Forest Ranch after losing another property to 2018’s deadly Camp Fire. This time, Pero and his wife had been away when they got an evacuation warning and had told their house sitter to pack the car and leave, he told KHSL. “We said don’t wait for the order stage, go ahead and load up. And, unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get our shy cat out because it hides from people, so he got our other cat and loaded the car and was able to easily and successfully evacuate,” Pero said. He and his wife could still remain in Butte County, he said, but were also looking further afield. “It’s after two times, you know, live and learn,” he told KHSL. “This one was a harder one because of losing our little cat.”

• More than 90 active wildfires in the US: Firefighters were dealing with 94 large active wildfires in the United States as of Monday – most of which were in the West, including 33 in Oregon and 12 in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Together, the active fires covered more than 2 million acres.

The agency stressed the need to have firefighters and firefighting resources available in areas where there was a high likelihood of fire breaking out due to the importance of an “initial attack” on new fires. “The vast majority of fire starts are contained at small sizes within 24 hours of their discovery,” it said.

As the blazes continue, gusty winds could bring more fire concerns and the heat is expected to build across the West throughout this week, becoming more substantial by Friday and lingering into next week. Temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal are expected across parts of the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Rockies, and daily high temperature records could be tied or broken, especially across the Pacific Northwest, over the weekend.

These fires have generated smoke that has drifted hundreds of miles and prompted air quality alerts across parts of Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. More alerts could be issued Tuesday.

• Alberta’s Jasper Wildfire Complex remains ‘out of control’: In Canada, the Jasper Wildfire Complex is still burning in the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. The Jasper National Park remained closed to the public and under an evacuation warning, officials in Alberta said Monday afternoon. Around 17,000 people have evacuated, officials noted. “While the wildfire remains classified as out of control, no significant growth has been reported as of this morning,” the municipality of Jasper said Monday afternoon, noting it is trying to plan bus tours for evacuated residents to see the damage once the area is deemed safe. The Jasper Wildfire Complex has scorched nearly 80,000 acres, Alberta Wildfire said.

• Temperatures to rise this week amid Oregon wildfire: Oregon’s largest wildfire, the Durkee Fire, was 49% contained Monday night after scorching nearly 290,000 acres, according to InciWeb. It started July 17 near the Oregon-Idaho state line due to lightning, InciWeb states. Scattered showers from a cold front moved through the region Monday into early Tuesday, but no rainfall is expected the rest of the week and temperatures are expected to rise to triple digits by the weekend, which could impair firefighting efforts.

‘This didn’t have to happen,’ Butte County DA says

Stout, the suspect in California’s Park Fire, has been charged with arson of an inhabited structure or property, with the aggravating factors of multiple structures burning and an allegation Stout violated California’s three-strikes felony law, the complaint says. In California, each conviction for a violent or serious felony is counted as a “strike,” and people receive significantly longer prison sentences if convicted of a third felony.

In a news conference Monday, Ramsey, the Butte County district attorney, detailed what he said were some of the events of July 24, the day the Park Fire began.

That afternoon, Stout pulled his car over on the side of a dirt road and his vehicle got stuck in tall grass, Ramsey said. When Stout revved his engine to try to get out, a fire started, he said.

A witness saw Stout next to the fire coming out of the front of his car, but said he did not try and stop it, according to a statement of facts arguing against bail for Stout. The witness saw Stout get in and out of the car, and then said he pushed the burning car down a 60-foot embankment, where the fire exploded, the statement of facts says.

Stout is “admitting up to a point, but is saying he did not push his car,” Ramsey said.

Shortly before the incident, Stout was seen drinking at a nearby swimming hole and witnesses said he “seemed to be highly intoxicated,” Ramsey said. Another witness said they saw him driving “extraordinarily recklessly” from the direction of the swimming hole to where the fire started, he continued.

“This didn’t have to happen,” Ramsey said.

When Stout was arrested early the next morning, almost 11 hours after the fire started, alcohol was found in his system above the legal limit, Ramsey said, but noted investigators had no evidence proving he was intoxicated at the time of the fire.

CNN has reached out to Stout’s attorney for comment on the allegation he was drunk at the time of the incident and regarding Ramsey’s statement that he has partially admitted responsibility.

