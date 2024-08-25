More than 100 people rescued after Grand Canyon flash flooding, search for missing hiker continues

By Rebekah Riess, Zoe Sottile and Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Arizona’s National Guard rescued more than 100 people from a flood-impacted area of Grand Canyon National Park as search efforts for a missing hiker continued Sunday.

Guard members used a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to evacuate 104 tourists and tribal members from a canyon on the lands of the Havasupai Tribe within the park on Saturday, video from the Arizona National Guard showed.

Flooding triggered by monsoon storms on Thursday forced local authorities to shut down the area to tourists and prompted several emergency evacuations.

Tribal leaders also closed the remote village of Supai, located 8 miles below the rim of the Grand Canyon, the Havasupai Tribal Council said in a news release on Saturday.

On Thursday, flash flooding inside Grand Canyon National Park swept hiker Chenoa Nickerson, 33, into Havasu Creek, according to the National Park Service, and search and rescue operations were ongoing on Sunday.

Nickerson, of Gilbert, Arizona, may have been swept away amid the flash flooding near the Colorado River confluence, according to a Friday news release from the park service.

Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket at the time, the release said.

Several hikers became stranded during the flash flood early Thursday afternoon, the park service said. A rescue flight was sent to recover the stranded hikers both below and above Beaver Falls, but Nickerson remained missing, according to the release.

The National Park Service described Nickerson as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her is being asked to contact the park service’s Investigative Services tip line.

Her sister, Tamara Morales, said, “We remain hopeful that she will be found safely,” according to CNN affiliate KNXV.

Nickerson’s husband was safely rescued, Morales told KNXV.

“We love her very much and are not giving up on her,” Morales said of her sister. “We want all efforts focused on the search and finding her safely.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs activated the Arizona National Guard to assist with rescue efforts on the Havasupai Indian Reservation, which is surrounded by Grand Canyon National Park, according to KNXV. CNN meteorologists say no rain is forecasted for the area in the coming days.

