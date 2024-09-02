Skip to Content
4 people shot dead on subway train near Chicago, suspect in custody

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Four people are dead following a mass shooting aboard a Chicago transit train Monday morning, police said.

“The victims, they were all passengers on the train early this morning,” said Forest Park Deputy Chief Chris Chin. “The train was in motion on the way into Forest Park.”

One person is in custody for the shooting, which police believe to be an isolated incident.

Investigators are working with the Chicago Transit Authority to review surveillance footage of the incident.

“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the transit authority said in a statement.

“This obviously is shocking, you know, it is uncommon to have a mass shooting like this,” said Chin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

