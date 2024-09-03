A body has been recovered as the search for 2 boaters continues after Connecticut vessel crash

By Jamiel Lynch and Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — The search continues for two people still missing after a man’s body was recovered from the wreckage of a motorboat that crashed Monday night at the mouth of the Connecticut River, state officials said.

Nine people were aboard the boat when it hit a break wall at high speed and broke into pieces near Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, according to Joey Kellems, lead command center controller with the US Coast Guard’s Long Island Sound sector.

Six people were rescued and taken to the hospital, and one is in critical condition, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection spokesperson Will Healey told CNN on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the wreck around 9:15 p.m. Monday and found the motorboat floating, half-submerged, Healey said

The Coast Guard responded with air and water support, Kellems said. Search and rescue teams from mutual aid agencies conducted search and rescue efforts until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Healey said, adding the search picked back up at 7 a.m.

The coastal town of Old Saybrook is about 30 miles east of New Haven, Connecticut.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

