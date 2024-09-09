Line and Davis fires grow in California and Nevada, displacing thousands

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Wildfires in California and Nevada are driving thousands from their homes as firefighters in the air and on the ground work to contain them, amid daytime temperatures nearing 100 degrees. Here is the latest:

More than two million acres are currently burning across the western United States, resulting in emergency declarations across the region. Those who do not have to evacuate are dealing with lost power, closed schools and canceled plans due to fires and excessive heat. Even a performance at the Hollywood Bowl has been called off.

As summer comes to a close in the Northern Hemisphere, the western US is burning, not just with fire but record high temperatures.

While 70 total active large fires are burning approximately 2,036,704 acres across the US, according to the federal government’s National Fire Information Center, the majority of fires are raging west of the Mississippi River, with multiple fires active in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Wildfires in California, Idaho and Nevada have proven especially alarming, as flames and record heat have led to evacuations and the destruction of homes and businesses.

• Line Fire east of San Bernardino, California: Cal Fire reports the Line Fire has burned 20,553 acres and is 3% contained. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced mandatory evacuation orders for about 4,800 homes in the Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake areas. Hundreds more have been evacuated in the cities of Highland, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village and Angelus Oaks.

“There are currently 36,328 structures threatened, including single and multifamily homes, commercial buildings, and other minor structures,” Cal Fire said.

The 20,553 acre conflagration started Thursday, officials said. More than 1,800 fire personnel are battling the flames, which was 0% contained as of Monday, according to Cal Fire. The blaze has injured three people, though authorities have not released any details about the extent of injuries.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at a local church for residents seeking refuge from the fire.

• Boyles Fire southwest of Clearlake, California: At least 30 structures have burned in a fire about 100 miles west of Sacramento. As of Monday morning, about 4,000 residents have been evacuated. Cal Fire reports the blaze has covered 76 acres and is 0% contained.

• Bridge Fire in Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles: A fire inside the national forest has burned 820 acres and is 0% contained. Several roads in the park have been closed, forest officials said in a Facebook post. “High winds and low humidity are aiding the spread of the fire,” Cal Fire said.

• Davis Fire south of Reno, Nevada: A fire south of Reno has consumed 6,500 acres and is 0% contained Monday, according to an update from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. At least 14 structures have been destroyed.

“Gusty winds are forecasted throughout the week,” according to the update.

About 12,000 to 14,000 people are under evacuation notice, the update said.

• Emergencies declared in California and Nevada: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County due to the Line Fire. He has obtained a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ensure the availability of vital fire resources, he said in a statement. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency for the Davis Fire, he announced on X.

• High temperatures continue Monday: Temperatures in California range from 95 to 105 degrees, about 10 to 20 degrees above average. An air quality alert has also been issued “due to heat wave and elevated fine particle pollution levels due to wildfire smoke,” according to the National Weather Service.

Making matters worse, an excessive heat warning is effective until 8 p.m. PT Monday across the region, according to the National Weather Service. While cooler weather is expected in the area as the week progresses, winds may still be gusty, which can make containment more difficult.

“Hot and dry conditions mixed with thunderstorms are expected to challenge firefighters for the next few days,” according to CAL Fire officials.

Lights out for scorching schools and a Hollywood Bowl concert

Multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, San Bernardino County Fire and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, are working together to manage the fire. The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at a local church for residents seeking refuge from the fire.

The Bear Valley Unified School District announced all eight of its schools will be closed on Monday due to the impacts of the Line Fire, while other impacted districts have modified schedules and taken special precautions to deal with fires and the excessive heat warnings affecting 17 million people across southwestern California.

All but one elementary school in the San Bernardino City School District will remain open for the district’s 46,509 students, according to a statement from Superintendent Mauricio V. Arellano, who said families depend “on our schools to be safe learning environments,” and cited meals, child care and other support as factors in the decision to remain open. Bonnie Oehl Elementary will be closed as this school is within the evacuation zone, Arellano said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in school district in the country, announced it has implemented “precautionary measures” for its 429,000 enrolled students on Monday in response to an excessive heat warning.

In southwestern Los Angeles County, the Torrance United School District announced it will also have a shortened school day, citing a lack of air conditioners, according to its website.

Downtown Los Angeles has a forecast high of 102 on Monday and could see their third triple digit day in four days. Fortunately, the heat will wrap up for the city by midweek.

The heat wave caused thousands of customers to lose power in Los Angeles County on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

At about 4:30 p.m. a distributing station became overloaded “due to high demand impacted further by the extreme heat,” the agency said in a statement.

The Hollywood Bowl announced it was affected by the power outage and was forced to cancel a concert featuring Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habits.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. If a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date,” the statement said.

Potatoes not the only thing baking in Idaho

The Lava Fire in Gem County, Idaho, just north of Boise, has burned 30,000 acres and, according to the US Forest Service.

“Extreme fire behavior resulted in significant and rapid growth in all directions today on the Lava Fire,” the Forest Service said in an update Sunday, adding firefighters had to evacuate the area due to rapid fire spread.

“Damage of structures is being assessed by fire managers and the county sheriff’s office,” the update said.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office ordered “Level III-Red-Go Now Evacuation Notices” for nearby residents Sunday.

According to authorities, lightening caused the fire first reported a week ago.

‘Longer and more active fire seasons’

To date in 2024, 6,788,766 acres have burned across the United States in 35,609 wildfire incidents, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

This year marks the most acres burned by September since 2018, according to the center’s statistics.

In California, 80% of the state’s largest wildfires have occurred in the last decade, including the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

“Research shows that changes in climate create warmer, drier conditions, leading to longer and more active fire seasons,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in July. “Increases in temperatures and the thirst of the atmosphere due to human–caused climate change have increased aridity of forest fuels during the fire season.”

