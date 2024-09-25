1 dead and suspect in custody after gunman hijacks city bus, Los Angeles police say

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) – One person is dead after a gunman hijacked a Los Angeles city bus overnight, leading police in pursuit around the city for more than an hour before the suspect was taken into custody.

A person was found in the bus early Wednesday with gunshot wounds, then taken to a hospital, where they died, Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Donald Graham said.

The bus driver and a passenger were rescued from the bus after police eventually stopped it with spike strips before a SWAT team moved in for the rescue, he said.

Police did not immediately have information about the suspect’s motive, and the investigation continues.

The bus driver “is in relatively good spirits, though a bit shaken up,” Graham said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

