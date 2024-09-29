How to help Hurricane Helene victims

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Millions across the southeastern United States are reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane – the strongest on record to strike the area.

As one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century, Helene’s effects are widespread, bringing catastrophic flooding, damaging winds, and life-threatening conditions hundreds of miles inland. Local authorities have reported more than 60 people dead across 5 states. North Carolina is particularly hard-hit with telecommunications knocked out and roads washed away in devastated parts of the state.

