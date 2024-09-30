Skip to Content
CNN - National

How to help Hurricane Helene victims

<i>Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Helene brought damaging conditions hundreds of miles from where it made landfall including Valdosta
Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource
Helene brought damaging conditions hundreds of miles from where it made landfall including Valdosta
By
September 27, 2024 7:29 AM
Published 6:26 AM

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Millions of people from coastal Florida to the Blue Ridge Mountains are reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane – the strongest on record to strike the area.

As one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century, Helene created a 500-mile path of destruction with catastrophic flooding, damaging winds and power outages. Local authorities have reported more than 100 deaths across six states and fear that number could rise. North Carolina is particularly hard-hit with telecommunications knocked out and hundreds of roads closed.

For ways to help those left in Helene’s aftermath, check out the form below or click here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content