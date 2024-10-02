How to help Hurricane Helene victims

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Millions of people from coastal Florida to the Blue Ridge Mountains are reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane – the strongest on record to strike the area.

As one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century, Helene created a 500-mile path of destruction with catastrophic flooding, damaging winds and power outages. Local authorities have reported at least 166 deaths across six states and fear that number could rise. North Carolina is particularly hard-hit with telecommunications knocked out and hundreds of roads closed.

For ways to help those left in Helene’s aftermath, check out the form below or click here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.