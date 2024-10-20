At least 1 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person has died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.

The New Mexico National Guard and other agencies have rescued at least 290 people, including 38 who were taken to hospitals, the agency confirmed in a statement.

The National Weather Service declared an overnight flash flood emergency for Roswell and nearby areas, as emergency management within Chaves County reported numerous water rescues.

The weather service also warned widespread showers and storms are expected again on Sunday in central and eastern New Mexico and will bring the risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and both flash flooding and river flooding, “especially in the Roswell area.”

Roswell recorded 5.78” of rainfall Saturday, which set a record for any date, surpassing the prior mark of 5.68” set November 1, 1901, according to the National Weather Service. It also broke the daily record set in 1983 and is four times the region’s average October rainfall.

The Spring River in the Cahoon area rose to dangerous levels, stranding several vehicles under bridges along the river, with water entering homes in the area. Water levels have since receded in some areas, but remain high in downtown Roswell and throughout town along the Spring River channel, according to the city.

“Many motorists became stranded when their vehicles got stuck in flood waters on many streets,” the City of Roswell said in a statement. “Some people had to await rescue on top of their vehicles that were covered by water. Some vehicles were swept by the water into the river channel. One fatality has been confirmed as a result of the flooding. Search-and-rescue efforts are still underway this morning.”

Videos posted by Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington show him standing on top of his vehicle on Sunday around midnight, surrounded by floodwaters that swept his car away along with other stranded vehicles. People’s houses and cars flooded, Herrington says in the videos, which also show floodwater rescues.

“We feel for the New Mexicans affected by this latest flooding in our state,” said Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s Adjutant General. “Because of the previous flooding in Ruidoso, we have the experience and were ready for this. We’ve worked all night, and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety.”

The Guard’s Community Emergency Response Team performed at least one swiftwater rope rescue overnight, “a skill they were trained in as a result of the Ruidoso floods,” the National Guard said, adding they will remain on duty to help the city as long as necessary.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.