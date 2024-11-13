What we know about the deadly factory explosion in Louisville, Kentucky

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — A massive explosion at a food dye factory in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday left two people dead and a dozen others injured, as smoke billowed out of torn metal structures and rubble.

Both victims were workers at the plant for Givaudan Sense Colour, which produces colorings for food and drinks and is owned by Swiss manufacturer Givaudan.

For some Louisville residents, the incident revived memories of another deadly explosion that took place at the same location 21 years ago.

Here’s what you need to know.

What happened?

The blast took place around 3 p.m., and was felt miles away in Jeffersonville, Indiana, according to CNN affiliate WLKY. It was extremely loud and blew out the windows of several nearby businesses, WKLY reported.

Twelve people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the mayor’s office. By Wednesday, three were still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson from the University of Louisville Hospital.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion. Louisville authorities described it as a “large scale incident” involving hazardous materials, with federal agents assisting fire investigators.

“We don’t have any reason to believe at the moment that there was any type of nefarious activity,” said Shawn Morrow from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In a statement, Givaudan said they were “in the early stages of investigating the cause of this incident and are cooperating with first responders and supporting agencies.”

CNN reached out to Givaudan on Wednesday for further comment.

Who were the two victims?

In a statement, Givaudan said two “team members” had died in the explosion.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

“We are grieving with the families, friends, and loved ones of those that were lost and injured during this very difficult time,” the company said.

One of the victims was found in the rubble hours after the company had initially stated there were no employees missing, according to Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

“We’d been told by the business that all employees were accounted for,” Greenberg said in a news conference. “Tragically, that was not the case.”

Is it safe now? What about nearby residents?

In the immediate aftermath, people within a 1-mile radius of the site were ordered to shelter in place – except for houses in the two blocks surrounding the plant, which were ordered to evacuate because their windows had been blown out.

By Tuesday afternoon, the shelter-in-place order was lifted – but the mayor still urged residents to be cautious.

“We’re dealing now with an unstable building that has partially collapsed and could collapse further,” said Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill.

He added that after using a drone to monitor air quality in the area, “we did not find any evidence of any release of anything hazardous.”

Has this happened before?

The facility has had a fatal explosion before, more than two decades ago – when it was under different ownership.

Previously, the food coloring facility belonged to D.D. Williamson & Company, which was acquired by Givaudan in 2021 and had its name changed to Givaudan Sense Colour.

On April 11, 2003, a “process vessel became over pressurized” at the D.D. Williamson plant, releasing 26,000 pounds of aqueous ammonia into the air and sending debris flying, according to a report from the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

The blast forced 26 residents to evacuate and 1,500 people to shelter in place. It also killed 44-year-old worker Louis Perry, whose granddaughter Lorrie Hibbard told CNN on Tuesday that the latest explosion brought up memories of the accident.

“And you would think that after one explosion, it wouldn’t happen again. But here we are,” said Hibbard. “All I heard was that there was an explosion at the plant again, and it just takes you right back to 2003.”

The company was ultimately fined $10,000 by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for the 2003 explosion, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Although the cause of Tuesday’s explosion has not been determined, the fire chief said they believe it is not the same material as the 2004 blast. “That dealt with a solid anhydrous ammonia that is no longer on site,” O’Neill said.

CNN’s Emma Tucker, Kia Fatahi, Taylor Galgano and Andy Rose contributed reporting.