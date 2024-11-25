What we know about missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi and the death of her father

By Michelle Watson and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been two weeks since Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi went missing after she did not board a connecting flight to New York City during a layover at Los Angeles International Airport on November 8.

Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead Sunday, after he had traveled to Los Angeles to search for her.

Ryan Kobayashi’s body was found Sunday around 4 a.m. on West Century Boulevard, the LAPD confirmed to CNN – at an address near the airport. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office determined he died by suicide.

The Kobayashi family said the “devastating tragedy” only adds to their anguish.

“After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah’s father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family’s suffering immeasurably,” the family said in a statement released through a nonprofit group helping with the search.

As the search for Hannah continues, here’s what we know:

A planned trip to New York

Hannah had plans to spend time with an aunt in upstate New York earlier this month.

On November 8, she took a flight from Maui to Los Angeles. She was supposed to take a connecting flight from Los Angeles International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport the same day but did not board, her sister, Sydni, previously told CNN.

Hannah had the same itinerary as an ex-boyfriend. The pair decided to keep their flights since they could not get a refund but would be going their separate ways once they landed in New York, Sydni said.

The next day, Hannah was spotted at a Taschen bookstore at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, her sister said, and it is unclear why she was there. Hannah then sent a Venmo payment to two people whose names the family does not recognize, Sydni said.

On Sunday, November 10, a video was posted on YouTube showing Hannah at the LeBron XXII Trial Experience, an event held at the Nike store in the same shopping center. A photo of the event was also posted on her Instagram account, her sister said.

On November 11 – the last day anyone heard from the missing woman – her mother texted her, asking whether she made it to New York. Hannah responded no, her sister said. Hannah also sent messages to a friend saying she did not feel safe, and someone was trying to steal her identify and funds, according to screenshots her sister sent to CNN.

“Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f**k since Friday,” one message to a friend said.

Another message said, “I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds,” followed by one saying, “For someone I thought I loved.”

On November 15, the Los Angeles Police Department’s missing persons unit made a poster about Hannah’s disappearance, saying she was last seen at the airport. It said she has freckles on her face and a tattoo on her forearm.

In a statement posted to Facebook on November 17, Sydni said the family had obtained surveillance footage showing her sister around the downtown Metro train station near Crypto.com Arena, although it was unclear exactly when the footage was taken.

In the footage, Hannah is not alone and “does not appear to be in good condition,” the family wrote, saying they are unable to share further details.

‘Ryan died of a broken heart’

Hannah’s father Ryan traveled to Los Angeles not long after his daughter’s disappearance to help look for her.

“Hannah loved to travel. She loved photography, art, music. I wasn’t too close with her … growing up. We haven’t had contact for a while,” the elder Kobayashi told CNN’s Veronica Miracle in an interview last week. “I’m just trying to make up. I’m trying to get her back. That’s my main focus.”

But after searching for his 30-year-old daughter for nearly two weeks, he was found dead, according to a family statement.

Hannah’s aunt, Larie Pidgeon, briefly spoke with CNN about Ryan’s passing.

“As you can imagine the family is devastated,” Pidgeon said on Monday. “We also want to make it clear that Ryan died of a broken heart.”

A newly released statement Monday from the family said they are “overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love and support” during this time.

“The loss of Ryan has been a heartbreaking tragedy for all of us, and we are forever grateful for the compassion and strength you have shown. As we navigate the unimaginable grief, we are holding onto hope and turning to our community for help,” the statement said.

“The search for our beloved Hannah must continue with the same love and determination that Ryan would have wanted. We need your help, we need your strength. Our family needs you. The search for our dear Hannah must continue with unwavering hope and determination. She is still out there, and we believe that together, we can bring her home,” it continued.

