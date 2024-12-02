Hannah Kobayashi declared a voluntary missing person after video shows her crossing into Mexico, police say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who’s been missing for more than three weeks after arriving in Los Angeles on a flight from Maui, has been declared a voluntary missing person, Los Angeles police said Monday.

“As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing United States border on foot into Mexico,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said Monday in a news conference.

“She was alone, with her luggage, and appeared unharmed,” McDonnell added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

