Evacuations ordered as Franklin Fire threatens structures in Malibu and prompts ‘shelter-in-place’ at Pepperdine University

(CNN) — As winds continue to pick up across Southern California from an ongoing Santa Ana wind event, the newly formed Franklin Fire, about 5 miles north of downtown Malibu, has already begun spreading, prompting mandatory evacuations and threatening structures in Malibu, according to officials.

The inferno has already grown to more than 1,600 acres – nearly tripling in size in one hour, CALFire said.

“Units are on the ground and in the air battling a brush fire in Malibu. Mandatory evacuation orders are in order east of Malibu Canyon Rd and South of Piuma Rd as well as the Serra Retreat area,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department posted on social media.

Nearby Pepperdine University has activated its “shelter-in-place protocol.”

“All community members on the Malibu campus are directed to shelter in place in the Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library. Despite any evacuation orders from Malibu city or surrounding areas, the University community should follow University instructions,” the university said.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in nearby communities, but the university said it was not evacuating, and the shelter-in-place order is approved by the fire department. Classes and finals have been canceled for the day, the university said on X.

The National Weather Service has reported gusts over 50 mph are ongoing in the greater Franklin Fire area. The air in the area is very dry, with current relative humidity only at 8%. The area is under a high wind warning until Tuesday afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 70 mph. The wind gusts are expected to drop to below 50 mph as the afternoon progresses, but the dry air will remain Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dry air, gusty winds and dry vegetation are creating conditions conducive to new fires quickly spreading out of control, potentially threatening life and property.

The fire department told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS no structures have yet been damaged, but some were threatened.

The City of Malibu announced it has activated its Emergency Operations Centers and said the fire has a “rapid rate of spread.”

