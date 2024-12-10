What we know about the suspect’s movements before, during and after the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — As investigators work to piece together the possible motive and movements of 26-year-old Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, here’s what we know.

This timeline is based on information from law enforcement sources, official police releases, surveillance images, and social media records.

Summer of 2024

Mangione had maintained an active social media presence for years, posting smiling photos from his travels, sharing his weightlifting routine and discussing health challenges he faced.

During the summer, Mangione appears to stop posting online, prompting worried messages from some of his friends.

In July, one user posts on X, tagging Mangione, saying “I haven’t heard from you in months,” urging him to let him know if Mangione could honor the “commitments” he had made for the user’s wedding.

Sunday, November 24

10:11 p.m. – Mangione arrives in New York at the Port Authority bus terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue via a bus that originated in Atlanta, then gets into a cab that takes him to the vicinity of the New York Hilton Midtown hotel, where he stays about half an hour.

11 p.m. – He takes another cab to a hostel at 891 Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side, identified as HI New York City Hostel in charging documents.

11:20 p.m. – Surveillance footage from the hostel shows him checking in and showing a driver’s license, according to the arrest warrant in the case. Records from the hostel show he provided a New Jersey Driver’s License with the name of Mark Rosario on it, the warrant says.

Friday, November 29

Mangione checks out of the hostel.

“It’s not your traditional check in, check out. It’s the kind of thing where if you don’t show up at a certain time, they automatically just check you out,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “We don’t believe that he went someplace else. It’s more of an administrative checkout.”

Saturday, November 30

Mangione checks back into the hostel.

Wednesday, December 4

5:34 a.m. – Surveillance footage reviewed by law enforcement shows Mangione leaving the hostel, possibly by bike.

5:41 a.m. – He is seen wandering around the vicinity of the New York Hilton Midtown, on Sixth Avenue between West 53rd and 54th Streets, and goes back and forth for a bit before heading toward a Starbucks.

“We have him wandering around, walking in the vicinity of hotel, walking on 54th Street, walking back and forth,” Kenny said.

Around 6:17 a.m. – Images from Starbucks show him buying a bottle of water and two energy bars roughly 30 minutes before the shooting, according to a law enforcement official.

6:19 a.m. – Surveillance video near a deli on West 55th Street appears to show him walking and briefly stopping by a pile of trash.

6:30 a.m. – Around 6:30 a.m., surveillance video captures what appears to be the gunman on the phone.

6:44 a.m. – Thompson, the victim, walks toward the Hilton after leaving his hotel across the street, police said.

The masked gunman is “lying in wait” outside the hotel as Thompson makes his way to attend his company’s annual investor conference, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The gunman comes up behind Thompson and shoots him in the back, Kenny said. He then walks toward Thompson and continues to shoot, stopping to clear a gun jam before firing again.

Investigators told CNN that after the shooting, the assailant crosses the street from the Hilton, flees northbound through an alley between 54th Street and 55th Street, and gets on an electric bike on 55th Street before heading north on Sixth Avenue toward Central Park.

6:48 a.m. – Mangione is seen riding an electric bike into Central Park at 60th Street, according to Kenny.

6:56 a.m. – He rides out of the park.

6:58 a.m. – He is seen on the bike at 85th Street and Columbus Avenue.

7:00 a.m. – He is no longer on the bike and is heading northbound on 86th Street.

7:04 a.m. – Mangione gets into a cab.

7:30 a.m. – He is seen near the George Washington Bridge and a Port Authority bus station off 178th Street.

Video shows the suspect entering the bus station.

“We don’t have any video of him exiting, so we believe he may have gotten on a bus,” Kenny said.

5-Day Manhunt

The suspect was in Pennsylvania for “several days” after the shooting in Manhattan, according to Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the suspect traveled between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, making stops in between, including in Altoona, where he is arrested.

Monday, December 9

9:14 a.m. – Police officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania are dispatched to a McDonald’s restaurant, after an employee tipped off police about someone resembling photos of the suspect widely distributed by New York City police.

9:58 a.m. – Mangione is taken into custody at the McDonald’s, where he presented police with a forged New Jersey Driver’s License with the name of Mark Rosario as his identification – the same ID he presented at the hostel, according to the arrest warrant.

Mangione was ordered held without bail and did not enter a plea in his first court appearance in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, later that day.

Mangione has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a firearm, according to charging documents released by New York prosecutors.

