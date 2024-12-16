Skip to Content
CNN - National

Shooting at Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin leaves multiple injured, police say

By
Published 9:41 AM

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police say.

The Madison Police Department said it was responding to the shooting at 10:57 a.m. Monday and urged people to avoid the area around the school.

“Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available,” police said in an incident report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content