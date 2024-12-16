Shooting at Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin leaves multiple injured, police say

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police say.

The Madison Police Department said it was responding to the shooting at 10:57 a.m. Monday and urged people to avoid the area around the school.

“Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available,” police said in an incident report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

